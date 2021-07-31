Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $97.96

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 8,254 ($107.84), with a volume of 99852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,318 ($108.68).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised Croda International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,037.50 ($105.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,393.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

