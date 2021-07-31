Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.43.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

