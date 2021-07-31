Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.43.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

