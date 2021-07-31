Crust Shadow Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,349.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $1,349.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 44.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

