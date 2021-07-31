CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%.

CTO traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,628. The stock has a market cap of $334.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTO. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,285 shares in the company, valued at $698,791. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

