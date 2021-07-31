Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 997.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,572 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of United Community Banks worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

