Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 5,114 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $222.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $227.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.