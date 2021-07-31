Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 301,279 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

