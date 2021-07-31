Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,492 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

