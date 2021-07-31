Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222,378 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $818,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 60.8% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MT. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

NYSE:MT opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

