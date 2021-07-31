Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,525 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Open Text by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Open Text by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,344,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays cut Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.