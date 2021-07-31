Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,946 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $169,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 77.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hexcel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 73.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 461,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.79. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

