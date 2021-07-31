Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,612 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Invesco stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

