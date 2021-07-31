Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE:CFR opened at $107.32 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.26.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.