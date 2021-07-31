Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,639. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

