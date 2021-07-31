Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 770,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

