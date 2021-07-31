CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) PT Lowered to $26.00

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE CURO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 190,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,933. The firm has a market cap of $653.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, research analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

