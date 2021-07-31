CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities’s previous dividend of $1.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CCPG opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.04. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39).
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile
