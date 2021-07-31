CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities’s previous dividend of $1.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CCPG opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.04. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

