CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,996,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,619. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

