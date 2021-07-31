CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Craig Hallum

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $46.85 on Thursday. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $342.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.74.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

