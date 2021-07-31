Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLXPF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cybin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS CLXPF traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.23 million and a P/E ratio of -12.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

