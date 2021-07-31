Cypress Capital Group Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.7% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $364.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,484,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,375,068. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $368.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

