Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,126.19.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $272.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,327.59. 9,965,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,634. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

