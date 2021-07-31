Cypress Capital Group Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 24.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,732. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 41.93%. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

