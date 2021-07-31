Cypress Capital Group Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $867.17. 503,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,323. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $876.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.