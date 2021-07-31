Cypress Capital Group Has $7.48 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,371. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

