Cypress Capital Group Sells 390 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.54. 2,284,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,534. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.23. The company has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.