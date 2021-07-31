CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.55.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $5.41 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 451,485 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

