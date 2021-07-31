D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth $827,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

IBCP opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $458.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

