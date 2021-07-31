D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,697 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 97,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 376,281 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MWA opened at $14.82 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

