D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,191,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,179 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 655,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DHI Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHX opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

