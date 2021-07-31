D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 719.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,707 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 219,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,584,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,686 shares of company stock worth $6,776,549 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.