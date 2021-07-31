D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 2,904 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.80. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

