D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 66,625 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,625 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Freshpet worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $146.45 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.03 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.89.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,644. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

