D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.40 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HEPS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.90 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.