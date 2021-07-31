DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $83.71 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after buying an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,712,000 after buying an additional 34,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,278,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

