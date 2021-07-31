DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NBHC stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in National Bank by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,666 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 119,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

