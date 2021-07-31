Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 30,000 Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $31,629,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $30,177,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $19,464,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $18,420,000. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51. Zhihu Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

