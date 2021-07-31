DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

DCCPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of DCCPF stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DCC has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

