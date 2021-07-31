Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.75 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 15.85%. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.450-$15.100 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $410.85. 381,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,824. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $415.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.14.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

