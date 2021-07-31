Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $471.00 at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $447.00 to $471.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $410.14.

DECK stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.85. 381,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,824. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $415.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

