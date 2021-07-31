DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DENSO had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.44%.

DNZOY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. 13,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,286. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.25. DENSO has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, such as gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

