DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after acquiring an additional 685,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

