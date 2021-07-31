Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,144 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Despegar.com worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $12.61 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

