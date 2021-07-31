Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on ASM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $360.76 on Thursday. ASM International has a one year low of $134.88 and a one year high of $365.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

