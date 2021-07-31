Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Raised to C$71.00 at Societe Generale

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from C$55.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPSGY opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.60.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.