DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Announces Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.45%. DexCom updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DXCM stock traded up $59.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $515.51. 2,418,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.20. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

