DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%. DexCom updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $59.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.20. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.