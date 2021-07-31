DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Piper Sandler

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $493.75.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $515.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.20. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.