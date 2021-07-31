Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

DEO opened at $198.21 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.93.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

