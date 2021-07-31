Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $814.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

